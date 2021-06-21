Huge blow for Scotland as star Billy Gilmour tests positive for Covid-19 and misses Croatia game

Scotland have been dealt a huge blow ahead of the Croatia match.

By Joel Sked
Monday, 21st June 2021, 10:29 am
Updated Monday, 21st June 2021, 10:40 am
Billy Gilmour will miss the Croatia game. (Photo by CARL RECINE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Scottish FA have confirmed Billy Gilmour has tested positive for Covid-19.

Having starred against England, the midfielder will now miss the Croatia game as he self-isolates for ten days.

It is unknown if any team-mates have been identified as close contacts and will have to also self-isolate.

The statement said: "The Scottish FA can confirm that a member of the Scotland National Team playing squad, Billy Gilmour, has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow’s UEFA EURO 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden.”

Gilmour was awarded the man of the match for his performance in the 0-0 draw with England.

It was the 20-year-old’s first start for his country and he was expected to line-up against Croatia in Tuesday’s crucial Group D fixture which will determine whether Scotland will qualify.

Gilmour would also be out of a potential last-16 clash.

