Huge blow for Scotland as star Billy Gilmour tests positive for Covid-19 and misses Croatia game

The Scottish FA have confirmed Billy Gilmour has tested positive for Covid-19.
Having starred against England, the midfielder will now miss the Croatia game as he self-isolates for ten days.
It is unknown if any team-mates have been identified as close contacts and will have to also self-isolate.
The statement said: "The Scottish FA can confirm that a member of the Scotland National Team playing squad, Billy Gilmour, has tested positive for COVID-19.
“Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow’s UEFA EURO 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden.”
Gilmour was awarded the man of the match for his performance in the 0-0 draw with England.
It was the 20-year-old’s first start for his country and he was expected to line-up against Croatia in Tuesday’s crucial Group D fixture which will determine whether Scotland will qualify.
Gilmour would also be out of a potential last-16 clash.