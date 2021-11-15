How the Scotland players rated in wonderful 2-0 victory over Denmark

Scotland are seeded for the 2022 World Cup play-offs after a tremendous victory over Denmark at Hampden. John Souttar and Che Adams scored for the hosts in what was a pulsating performance in front of a raucous crowd.

Steve Clarke’s side will now host an unseeded opponent for the play-off semi-finals in March as the national side look to make it to consecutive international tournaments following this summer's appearance at Euro 2020.

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

1. GK - Craig Gordon - 9 On a night where he became Hearts' most-capped ever player, he made a tremendous one-handed save from Andreas Cornelius and was commanding in coming off his line.

2. DRC - John Souttar - 9 Scored the opening goal and won more than his fair share of defensive headers in the second half on his return to the Scotland team after three years out.

3. DC - Liam Cooper - 8 Another who was excellent at the back. Put in a number of key blocks and interceptions.

4. DLC - Kieran Tierney - 8 Won the majority of his defensive duels and looked typically assured on the ball when going forward.