How the Scotland players rated in excellent 1-0 win over Austria

Scotland have moved into second place in their World Cup qualification group after a huge victory in Vienna moved them above their hosts and Israel, who were thumped in Copenhagen by Denmark.
After failed to impress in either of their previous two games, there wasn’t much expectation that Steve Clarke’s side could get the job done, but the team, to a man, produced a terrific performance that saw them earn a valuable three points.
Lyndon Dykes netted the only goal of the game from the penalty spot after the VAR officials spotted a foul on his strike-partner Che Adams.
Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.