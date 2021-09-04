How the Scotland players rated in dreary 1-0 victory over Moldova at Hampden

Steve Clarke and his side got the victory they needed going into Tuesday’s crunch fixture in Austria but there wasn’t much about the performance to get fans excited ahead of the match in Vienna.
Lyndon Dykes opened the scoring in the 14th minute after Nathan Patterson’s shot was parried into his path. And that was it.
Scotland wasted a couple of great chances to extend their lead but, while they weren’t really troubled at the other end, they should’ve done more to break down a side who lost 8-0 to Denmark and four in Israel.
Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.