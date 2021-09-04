How the Scotland players rated in dreary 1-0 victory over Moldova at Hampden

Steve Clarke and his side got the victory they needed going into Tuesday’s crunch fixture in Austria but there wasn’t much about the performance to get fans excited ahead of the match in Vienna.

Lyndon Dykes opened the scoring in the 14th minute after Nathan Patterson’s shot was parried into his path. And that was it.

Scotland wasted a couple of great chances to extend their lead but, while they weren’t really troubled at the other end, they should’ve done more to break down a side who lost 8-0 to Denmark and four in Israel.

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

1. GK - Craig Gordon - 6 Held a couple of comfort saves. Didn't have much to do after that. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. DRC - Jack Hendry - 7 Had a couple of important inventions and looked assured on the ball. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. DC - Grant Hanley - 6 Missed a couple of opportunities from corners. Solid at the back but rarely tested. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Kieran Tierney - 6 Had a couple of decent runs but didn't impact the game in the final third as much as he has previous. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales