How the Scotland players rated in Austria draw: One man stood above rest, tough night for two midfielders

The Scotland team ahead of the match against Vienna.

Craig Gordon

A masterclass befitting an evening when the Hearts keeper’s 65th international appearance moved him alongside Willie Miller and into the top 10 for most Scotland caps. The positioning and alertness of 39-year-old was top notch as thwarted goal-bound efforts from the head and boot of Sasa Kalajdzic in the opening minutes, before denying Marko Arnautovic shortly afterwards as the visitors wobbled. And then, when it looked like Scotland could lose a third after squandering their 2-0 lead, he came to the rescue again with another stonking block. 8

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Hendry

John McGinn impressed once again for Scotland.

The Brugge centre-back will be grateful that VAR wasn’t in operation for the friendly. For, in truth, he led with an arm on his opponent before, bravely, getting his bonce to head over from a yard for his second Scotland goal to give the visitors a 28th minute deadlock breaker. Had a few uncertain moments in his primary role subsequently, must be said. 6

Grant Hanley

Until the closing stages, it seemed that the Norwich City pivot could have sported a lone star badge for the manner he marshalled a defence placed under considerable pressure and, in truth, enjoying some good fortune. However, in losing the flight of the ball to allow just-introduced sub Michael Gregoritsch to head in for a 75th goal that flipped the contest, he blotted his copybook. 6

Kieran Tierney

Craig Gordon was on top form once again for Scotland.

Like the shopkeeper in Mr Benn with his ability to pop up from nowhere to provide crucial defensive cover, the Arsenal man put in a real shift. Tired later on as Scotland became more vulnerable, but earlier compensated for this with his input in the sparkling break that allowed him to provided a precision cross for John McGinn to strike. 7

Nathan Patterson

The sprints required of the wing-back who has been such a revelation for his country – even as Everton have largely been oblivious to his worth since his £12million transfer from Rangers last summer – were more backwards than forwards as his team often found themselves on the back foot. He held firm, largely. 6

Ryan Jack

It could be considered largely emblematic of his Scotland career that the encounter threatened to pass by the Rangers midfielder by. Only a ninth start of a 12 cap career for an accomplished 30-year-old who has warranted more but been stymied by injury in that drive, it was a struggle to enjoy meaningful possession before being withdrawn after 58 minutes. 5

Lewis Ferguson

A first Scotland start for the 22-year-old has felt like a long time coming. The Aberdeen man was typically energetic, but it was the home side that had midfield control for long spells, though he did produce a couple of biting tackles. 5

Andy Robertson

The Scotland captain saved the best to last in his 57 minute run-out by crisply starting the move that brought his team’s second goal courtesy of a deft passing exchange with his left-side confrere Kieran Tierney. Not an easy evening before that, he dug in as required before making way just after the hour. His team led 2-0 then… 6

Stuart Armstrong

Tasked with supporting Che Adams as one of the two – John McGinn the other – behind his frontline Southampton team-mate, he served the remit encouragingly early on. Drifted in and out thereafter but there was never any lack of intent. 6

John McGinn

His out-of-tune warblings at Flower of Scotland gave way to the whirling dervish being largely on-song for his country once more. Inside seven minutes he should really have found the target, though, screwing a shot wide after the Austria backline had been opened up. It mattered not a jot when he more than made amends with a sumptuous slammed side-foot to make it 2-0 approaching the hour. Clarke’s go-to man for goals, the fierce patriot now boasts 12, all netted in the past two-and-a-half years. On the down side, his failure to clear his lines was instrumental in Austria drawing back to 2-2 in the 82nd minute. 7

Che Adams

Roadrunner would struggle to put in the miles for Scotland that the Southampton striker does. His willing was what won the corner from which Scotland opened the scoring, and he was unlucky to find the side-netting with a low drive midway through the first period after creating space after he turned his marker one way then the other. 7

Substitutes

Aaron Hickey

Little was seen of the Bologna man following his 57th-minute introduction for Andy Robertson, with Scotland on to the back foot for his time on the pitch.

Scott McTominay

The Manchester United midfielder fared no better when it came to seeing the ball than the man he replaced – Ryan Jack – after he was brought on approaching the hour. It all became a bit helter-skelter for Scotland and he wasn’t immune.

Lyndon Dykes

The QPR man’s 66th-minute introduction for Che Adams marked his first senior football for six weeks. Alas, he had no chances to score in a sixth straight international and earn himself a record.

Billy Gilmour

A couple of neat touches and important intervention from a player whose value was demonstrated to Scotland in the 76 minutes before he replaced Lewis Ferguson.

Ryan Christie

Fluffed one chance after taking over from Stuart Armstrong in the 76th minute but by then these were at a premium with Austria then doing almost all the attacking.

A message from the Editor: