How the Dundee players rated in disappointing defeat to derby rivals Dundee United

The latest loss will have hurt the most as they fell 1-0 to rivals Dundee United at a packed Tanandice in the big clash of the cinch Premiership weekend.

James McPake will likely be frustrated with his side's second half performance. The Dens Park side were the better team in the first half and went close through Leigh Griffiths but were second best after the interval and couldn’t get their dangerous players on the ball in the final third. Ian Harkes goal gave their rivals the win.