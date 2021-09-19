How the Dundee player rated in defeat to Dundee United. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

How the Dundee players rated in disappointing defeat to derby rivals Dundee United

Dundee remain without a win in their opening six games on their return to the top-flight.

By Mark Atkinson
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 4:14 pm

The latest loss will have hurt the most as they fell 1-0 to rivals Dundee United at a packed Tanandice in the big clash of the cinch Premiership weekend.

James McPake will likely be frustrated with his side's second half performance. The Dens Park side were the better team in the first half and went close through Leigh Griffiths but were second best after the interval and couldn’t get their dangerous players on the ball in the final third. Ian Harkes goal gave their rivals the win.

How did the Dundee players rate out of ten?

Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.

1. Adam Legzdins - 5

Made a good save from Pawlett in the first half but ultimately ought to have kept out Harkes' strike for the goal, especially as he got two hands to the ball.

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

2. Cammy Kerr - 6

Willing to get forward when possible and kept Pawlett reasonably quiet

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

3. Lee Ashcroft - 6

Made a big block on Harkes right on half-time and kept McNulty in check. Booked just after the 20-minute mark.

Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

4. Ryan Sweeney - 6

Had to come off after 34 minutes with a head knock caused by stopping a goalbound shot with his face earlier on. Had defended diligently up until that point.

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

