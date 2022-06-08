How Scott McKenna channelled famous legendary relation Alan Gilzean as Scotland are revived in Hampden rain

But it got Steve Clarke’s side back in the groove ahead of a more testing trip to Dublin this weekend and provided some form of succour following World Cup heartbreak at the hands of Ukraine.

The reviving Hampden rain proved just the tonic following last week’s sunlit trauma. Scotland wiped the slate clean against an international side they were meeting for the very first time. The phrase that springs to mind is, can we play you every week?

Two first-time scorers underlined this sense of a new beginning on the third anniversary of Clarke’s first match in charge.

Scotland overcame Armenia at Hampden in the Nations League.

Anthony Ralston got things under way with a fine header on his first start for his country. Scott McKenna then built his annex on a grand tradition of family members scoring towering headers for Scotland. The centre-back’s maternal grandfather was a cousin of one Alan Gilzean, who scored a famous flying headed winner against England at this very stadium in 1964. That goal from Coupar Angus' finest son came from a corner, too.

McKenna’s strike was not quite as spectacular but it was certainly noteworthy as he opened his account for his nation four years after leading Scotland out in a friendly at the Azteca stadium. The 25-year-old from Kirriemuir has since endured injury and transfer uncertainty at Aberdeen before establishing himself south of the Border at Nottingham Forest, who he has just helped back into the Premier League after an exile lasting 23 years.

Many were surprised the in-form centre-half was left out of Clarke’s team against Ukraine. McKenna demonstrated how effective he can be at both ends by getting his head to John McGinn’s corner to put Scotland two ahead after 40 minutes.

McKenna was close to making inroads into Dundee and Spurs legend Gilzean’s total of 12 goals for Scotland by the time referee Sebastian Gishamer had sounded his whistle for the interval. From near to where he had scored moments earlier, McKenna slammed a shot into the net after a header across the six-yard box from John Souttar. However, a VAR check showed McKenna had strayed inches offside before the header from his fellow Angus native.

A third goal in first-half injury time would have been a perfect way to mark the end of an opening 45-minute period where Scotland made an emphatic attempt to exorcise some ghosts.

No-one can pretend that this can completely assuage the hurt of failing to reach another World Cup. But as Clarke stressed, it was simply about getting back on the horse again and this was Scotland’s first win since that memorable night against Denmark in November. It was also about giving some others a chance to stake a claim. The manager made use of all five substitutions.

Ralston went off to great acclaim with 15 minutes left as did Robertson, whose connection with the Tartan Army seemed to be re-established here.

The skipper’s actions – he was seen slugging from what looked like a bottle of lager - while on board Liverpool’s open topped bus days before the Ukraine match had prompted criticism. He led the team around the pitch at the end as they received warm applause from supporters, who seemed to enjoy what they had seen.

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart earned his first cap after 87 minutes when he replaced Ryan Christie. Che Adams made way for Jacob Brown at the same time.

Adams was one of five survivors from last week’s starting XI and was as industrious as ever. But he did look forlorn enough on a generally upbeat night to warrant a pep talk from Clarke as he walked off. He was clearly upset having failed to grab a goal on an evening when it seemed entirely likely that the striker would add to his account. McGinn also saw a shot smack off the bar with ten minutes left. Still, Scotland will be satisfied enough with a two-goal win that presents Clarke’s side with an opportunity to make some serious ground in the group by beating Republic of Ireland on Saturday.

Many of the same rules in evidence against Ukraine seemed to apply here. The new spirit of fellowship that appears to have been generated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine saw the Armenian national anthem heartily applauded by the very healthy crowd inside the ground. Normal service was then resumed. The opposition players were roundly booed as they performed a pre-match huddle. Even though the fixture might have lacked the global appeal of seven days earlier, this response underlined the importance of a game that represented the pressing of a reset button. The Tartan Army’s Sat Nav has been re-programmed and Germany rather than Qatar – who wants to go there anyway? – is now the ultimate destination, though there will be plenty of twists and turns to come.

This, at least, was fairly straightforward. Scotland started like they meant business and the only surprise was that the opening goal was delayed until the 28th minute. It was a replica of the Ukraine goal that undid Scotland and put the visitors 2-0 up last week. A simple but effective ball to the back post and a downward, angled header back across the ‘keeper.

Rather than Karavaev to Yaremchuk, it was Armstrong to his former Celtic teammate Ralston. The right wing-back finished like a striker and left Armenia goalkeeper David Yurchenko wrong-footed.

Ralston had already caught the eye down the right flank. Robertson switched the play early on to find his fellow wing-back. Ralston laid off an intelligent cutback into Armstrong’s path. His effort came off the outside of the far post. Robertson then brought out a fine finger-tipped save from Yurchenko.