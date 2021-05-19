How Scotland players including uncapped Celtic, Rangers and Chelsea trio reacted to their Euro 2020 call-ups

David Turnbull, pictured in action for Scotland U21s, has been called up to the senior squad for the first time for Euro 2020. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Head coach Steve Clarke has put his faith in a mixture of youth and experience with three uncapped youngsters in his 26-man pool alongside the backbone of the squad that has served him well since his appointment in May 2019.

Celtic midfielder David Turnbull and Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson have been selected alongside Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour as three wildcards for Scotland’s first major tournament finals since the France 98 World Cup.

Turnbull was recently voted PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year after an impressive first season at Celtic following his £2.75m move from Motherwell, scoring nine goals in 33 appearances for the Premiership runners-up.

The 21-year-old showed his delight at his call-up by posting a Scotland flag along with the loveheart eyes emoji on his Twitter account.

Patterson, meanwhile, has exploded into the Rangers team this season, deputising for injured captain James Tavernier in some high profile matches, both in Europe and domestically, to help the Ibrox side to their first Premiership title in a decade and the last 16 of the Europa League.

The 19-year-old responded to his first international call-up by sharing the squad announcement on his Instagram page.

Gilmour is another debutant in the squad, and his reaction to the news was filmed by his Chelsea team-mate Ben Chilwell, with the 19-year-old watching Sky Sports coverage intently before grinning in delight as his name was read out.

A number of players who participated in last year’s play-off success in Serbia and the recent World Cup qualifiers in March are also in the squad, one of whom, Motherwell defender Declan Gallagher, posted a rallying cry of “Come onnnnnn” on his Twitter profile along with a flexed arm and a series of Saltires.

Another SPFL player to be selected, Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet, posted a smiling emoji along with the Scotland flag as he keeps his place in the squad after making his international debut against Faroe Islands in March.