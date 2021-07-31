How Kelty Hearts began life in League Two with a bang - but Edinburgh City slump to defeat as match finishes with one assistant referee

Joe Cardle fires Kelty Hearts in front against Cowdenbeath.

Last season's Lowland League champions provided the perfect start for new boss Kevin Thomson as goals in each half from midfielder Joe Cardle and defender Ross Philp secured victory.

Edinburgh City, runners-up to champions Queen's Park last term before losing to Dumbarton in the play-offs, were beaten 2-0 at Albion - where there was only one assistant referee for the second half.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wee Rovers had taken an early lead through Declan Byrne's penalty before Kyle Doherty doubled the lead just ahead of the interval.

There was, though, a delay to the start of the second half after the referee was not able to continue because of injury.

Albion's Max Wright had initially stepped in to run the line – much to the frustration of City boss Gary Naysmith.

Eventually, the match kicked off again, but with only one assistant referee.

Edinburgh were awarded a penalty in the 72nd minute, but Daniel Handling's spot-kick was saved by Cameron Binnie.

Forfar won 2-0 at Annan with goals from Stefan McCluskey and substitute Scott Shepherd, who scored shortly after coming on just before half-time.

Elgin City and Stranraer drew 1-1 at Borough Briggs.

Defender Darryl McHardy headed the hosts in front from a corner midway through the first half, but Grant Gallagher nodded in from a 55th-minute free-kick to level things up.