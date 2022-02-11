Tony Watt: Dundee United striker settles 'little bit of handbags' with a hug after Motherwell CEO spat

The pair were seen exchanging words after the forward’s goal helped United win the midweek meeting with his former club.

Watt marked the strike by putting his fingers in his ears after being on the receiving end of criticism from the away end following his controversial switch last month.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burrows was none too impressed and the pair were captured in heated discussion by BBC Sportscene cameras.

The Fir Park supremo tweeted his explanation of the storm in a teacup, and Watt concurred – and revealed the pair quickly embraced and made up.

"Alan [and I] cleared that up straight away,” the former Celtic, Charlton and Airdrie striker said.

“He’s heated, I’m heated and we were having a little bit of handbags, shall we say?

“I maybe told him to do one and he maybe told me to do one and we were nearly wrestling, but I don’t have any bad feelings towards that guy.

Dundee United's Tony Watt celebrates making it 2-0. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

“He reinvigorated my career. More than anyone else at the club, he’s responsible for helping me get to where I am.

“It was nothing but handbags and it was actually quite funny. I heard from my wife it all got caught on camera.

“We ended up cuddling outside the dressing room.”

Watt agreed a pre-contract move with United late last year but the move was accelerated with a deal reached between the club last month for the transfer to take place six months early.

Dundee United's Tony Watt and Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows during a cinch Premiership match between Dundee United and Motherwell. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Well fans were disappointed to lose the top-flight’s top scorer and let him know on Wednesday night before he responded with a goal – and celebration – of his own.

“I wouldn’t have celebrated if I didn’t hear the abuse from the fans. That’s just part and parcel of the game. Sometimes you become the villain.

“But the reception from the United fans made it worthwhile."

United boss Tam Courts said the strike was ‘written in the stars’ and added: “He's been tremendous since he came, both off the park and on the park with his assists and performances. The only thing he was missing was obviously the goals.”