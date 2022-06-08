How Armenia reacted to Scotland defeat - 'better in every aspect'

Caparros was left relieved his team did not lose by a bigger margin than the 2-0 scoreline which saw the Scots make a winning start to their UEFA Nations League Group B1 campaign.

Armenia, who had beaten Republic of Ireland 1-0 in Yerevan last Saturday in their opening fixture, seldom threatened to cause any problems for Scotland who eased to victory with first half goals from Anthony Ralston and Scott McKenna.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is very easy to sum up the game,” said former Sevilla coach Caparros. “Scotland were much stronger than our team. We had a lack of confidence and were not good on the ball.

Armenia manager Joaquin Caparros during a UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Armenia at Hampden Park, on June 08, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“But this was a good learning experience for my players, to get stronger for the future.

“Scotland are very well prepared physically, very strong one-on-one and good at both defensive and attacking set pieces. That's why they were better than us in every aspect of the game. They clearly deserved to win.”

Scotland now travel to face Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Saturday before taking on the Armenians again in the heat of Yerevan next Tuesday. Caparros, whose team are next in action against Ukraine in Lodz on Saturday, does not believe there is much to choose between the Scots and the Irish.