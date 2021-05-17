How Aberdeen's Andy Considine will prepare for Scotland squad announcement and Declan Gallagher's Pittodrie arrival

Will Scotland manager Steve Clarke (right) give Andy Considine a Euro 2020 call-up? (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The defender was at the heart of the celebrations when the national side qualified for the European Championships in the epic penalty shoot-out against Serbia – with the squad, and then the Tartan Army adopting his song ‘Yes sir I can boogie’ as a soundtrack to the success.

But now, with the squad reveal taking place this week, the Aberdeen veteran will try to switch off from football for a few days ahead of Steve Clarke’s announcement.

Considine admitted: “I’m hopeful. It’s outwith my hands. All I could do was do well enough from the March World Cup qualifiers until now and hopefully I have done well enough to be in the manager’s thoughts to be included in the squad. I am hopeful but we will wait and see.

"When you look at the amount of names on paper there is a really, really strong group of boys who are desperate to be involved. I can imagine it is a massive headache for the manager. But it’s great for Scotland.

“It’s outwith my hands. I’ve obviously been delighted to be involved in the last three camps and if that continues, brilliant. Otherwise I’ve had the time of my life being involved in the last three.”

Asked how he would spend the next few days ahead of Clarke’s big reveal he explained “I’ll probably just go out on the golf course and just chill out. It’s been a long year, a long season, and here’s hoping we’re going to start a successful one next season.”

Considine was speaking after Aberdeen fell to a 4-0 defeat to champions Rangers on Saturday. Manager Stephen Glass said the team had shown the league champions too much respect in the first half, but was pleased with the visitors’ second half aggression.

He’ll now spend the summer making his mark on the squad he inherited in April and has moved quickly already, sealing pre-contracts for Declan Gallagher and Scott Brown to join up at Pittodrie next season.

The changes are not lost on Considine – who is hoping he will be part of Glass’ plans going forward.

He added: “It’s a big transition period we’re going through. The new manager has come in and there will be a lot of changes. We will lose close to 11, 12, 13 players so it’s a big rebuilding job to be done. A lot of the boys have been here for a good number of years. We have a good bit of youth coming through as well. There have been a lot of changes but especially over the last four or five games there have been a lot of positives to take from the new manager and how he’s wanting to play. It bodes well for next season but there will be so many changes it’s starting from scratch again.

“I am really excited to have Declan, fingers crossed, alongside me!”