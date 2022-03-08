Partick Thistle leave it late again as Kevin Holt strikes to send Jags clear in Championship play-off hunt

Thistle's Kevin Holt celebrates making it 1-0 during the cinch Championship match between Partick Thistle and Queen of the South at Firhill, on March 08, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The defender struck from the spot against his hometown team with eight minutes to go after Josh Debayo fouled Cammy Smith in the box.

It was the left-back's second late winner in the space of four days and the six points gathered from those victories has moved Ian McCall's side clear in third, three points ahead of Inverness Caledonian Thistle and with a game in hand over the fourth-placed side. Crucially their 43-points tally is four clear of Raith Rovers in fifth.

The Jags face in-form Morton at Cappielow on Saturday.

The League Two finish line is in sight for Kelty Hearts who could wrap up promotion this month. Nathan Austin's injury-time winner against Stenhousemuir sent them 12 points clear with a game in hand on Annan Athletic and eight games to play.

A Dale Carrick double gave Stirling a 2-0 win over Cowdenbeath.