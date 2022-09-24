Hearts' Craig Gordon opens up on dramatic day - birth of son, huge Scotland save, almost no sleep

Craig Gordon takes the applause of the Scotland fans after the win over the Irish.

The 39-year-old also imparted that the Irish win – in which he made a crucial stop with Troy Parrott clean through at 1-1 – became the first match watched by his hours-old new son Axel thanks to the determination of his wife this would be so.

“I got the call at half 10 on Friday night, so I was at the birth, which was great,” said the Hearts keeper. “I came back through and slept most of the day, got up and played…

"It was a great day, absolutely brilliant, it couldn’t have gone much better. I was delighted with everything. It was an amazing morning and it was finished off with a great result at night. [The sleep deprivation] was fine. I’ve done this for so long now. I managed to get back to the hotel and got about five-hours’ sleep during the day. I got up for the meeting before the bus departed and straight in to the normal routine of preparing for a match. It was busy and a bit different.

"It was good to get through the game and maybe I’ll get some sleep now – because I might not get much in the next few months. Axel saw the game. I got sent a picture of him watching on a laptop so he’s already seen his first one. He’s not got the goalie gloves yet, but I’m working on it…”