Hearts' Craig Gordon opens up on dramatic day - birth of son, huge Scotland save, almost no sleep
Scotland keeper Craig Gordon has revealed how becoming a father again on the day of the country’s 2-1 victory over Republic of Ireland meant he was deprived of almost an entire night’s sleep before proving wholly alert at Hampden.
The 39-year-old also imparted that the Irish win – in which he made a crucial stop with Troy Parrott clean through at 1-1 – became the first match watched by his hours-old new son Axel thanks to the determination of his wife this would be so.
“I got the call at half 10 on Friday night, so I was at the birth, which was great,” said the Hearts keeper. “I came back through and slept most of the day, got up and played…
"It was a great day, absolutely brilliant, it couldn’t have gone much better. I was delighted with everything. It was an amazing morning and it was finished off with a great result at night. [The sleep deprivation] was fine. I’ve done this for so long now. I managed to get back to the hotel and got about five-hours’ sleep during the day. I got up for the meeting before the bus departed and straight in to the normal routine of preparing for a match. It was busy and a bit different.
"It was good to get through the game and maybe I’ll get some sleep now – because I might not get much in the next few months. Axel saw the game. I got sent a picture of him watching on a laptop so he’s already seen his first one. He’s not got the goalie gloves yet, but I’m working on it…”
And Gordon worked his magic with the Parrott save that merely enhanced an unforgettable 24 hours. “It was a big moment for me,” he said. “There weren't too many but that was a one versus one where I had to come out on top. It was good for me to keep us in the game at that point and it was up to the other guys to go up the other end and do what they do. It was a nice moment but the guys made it worth it by getting the win.”