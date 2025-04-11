Training methods go down a treat with Scotland midfielder

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay admits that training under head coach Antonio Conte is “very tough” at Napoli - but he would not have it any other way.

McTominay has become a key figure at Napoli since moving to Italian football from Manchester United last summer. The 28-year-old has helped Gli Azzurri embark on a title fight with Internazionale, whom they trail by three points going into this weekend’s fixtures.

Napoli are not in action until Monday night when they take on Empoli - who have Scottish midfielder Liam Henderson, formerly of Celtic and Hibs, in their ranks - and ahead of the match, McTominay lifted the lid on how Conte works his players.

Scott McTominay has been full of praise for Napoli boss Antonio Conte. | Getty Images

On the ex-Chelsea coach’s training sessions, McTominay commented: "Very tough, also mentally, but in football and life, you don't achieve anything without hard work. I come from a working-class family, and hard work is the foundation of my values. I give my best every time I play because this is how I was raised.

"Conte has exactly the same approach. He brings the best out of everyone. You don't win four domestic titles by chance. There's a reason behind his success. He gives great confidence to the players. I respect and admire him, not just on the field as a coach, but also for how he lives his life.

"He's impressive, I've never met anyone like him. He's precise and meticulous. I think people on the outside don't realise how exceptional he is. He always wants to win."

McTominay still believes in Napoli title bid

McTominay urged Napoli to finish the season strongly as they bid to topple Inter. "We must think we can win every game,” he added. "We've worked hard to be here now and I believe something spectacular can still happen.

"We must not panic. We must realize what we are doing and try to get the most out of our position. We should not have regrets and walk with our heads held high. We've worked hard and we can finish strongly.