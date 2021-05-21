Gus MacPherson's Morton future in doubt despite Championship play-off triumph

Morton striker Robbie Muirhead slots home his second goal of the night in the 3-0 win over Airdrie in the second leg of the Championship play-off final at Cappielow. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

MacPherson was appointed in March on a short term contract until the end of the season with Morton embroiled in a relegation battle.

Friday night’s 3-0 win over Airdrieonians in the second leg of the Championship play-off final at Cappielow completed a 4-0 aggregate victory.

But former St Mirren, Queen of the South and Queen’s Park boss MacPherson is unsure whether he will still be in charge of the Greenock club next season.

“I have no idea what happens but we will have a chat at the start of the week and see what happens,” he said. “It’s not up to me.”

A double from Robbie Muirhead either side of a Gary Oliver goal earned a comfortable win for Morton as 500 fans were welcomed back to Cappielow.

“I have enjoyed being back involved and it was great to see the supporters back,” said MacPherson. “They made a big difference.

“The players deserve so much credit as they have really applied themselves since I came in. It is probably a miracle what they have produced, given all that has gone on this season.

“We got off to the perfect start with the perfect early goal from Robbie. I have watched Robbie since he came through at Kilmarnock and we all know what he is capable of.

“He has got that real quality and he really showed that tonight. I thought he was absolutely outstanding. We had a positive mindset throughout and the goals came at good times.”

Airdrie manager Ian Murray admitted the play-off final was just a step too far for his team after a positive end to their League 1 campaign.

“The early goal knocked the stuffing out of us tonight,” he said. “It was hard after that.

“We’ve lost three games out of 13 at the end of the season, two against Morton and one against Partick Thistle.

“The run has been impressive but we’ve just fallen short in the end against a really good Championship side. We looked a bit inexperienced at times against them.

“But it was Airdrie’s highest league finish since 2007 and we will look to build on that next season.”

