Scotland flags were spotted among the Italy crowd in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. (Photo by Andy Rain - Pool/Getty Images)

Social media has been awash with light-hearted digs at the Auld Enemy following their dramatic penalty-shoot out loss at Wembley, while several videos showing gleeful Scots celebrating the Azzuri victory have also been posted online.

Much of the humour has been directed towards England pundits, with Aberdeen defender Declan Gallagher, who was part of Scotland’s Euro 2020 squad but didn’t feature, posting a picture of Trainspotting character Begbie swigging from a bottle of ‘Rio Ferdinand tears’, along with the message: “Not in the habit of slagging people for getting beat but one guy am delighted to put this out there for. Hope he enjoyed that.”

Scotland fan @Freddie_23_23 also took his chance to poke fun at Ferdinand following a prior exchange between the pair on Twitter.

The former Manchester United and England star had been called “arrogant” by the user for boldly talking up the Three Lions’ chances, to which Ferdinand replied: “Hi Freddie… hope you're still enjoying watching the highlights of England vs Scotland at home two weeks later."

But Freddie got the last laugh last night, quote tweeting Ferdinand’s reply with the comment: “Hi Rio, enjoy watching reruns of 1966. Kind regards, your friend up north," with the comment attracting 30,000 likes.

Videos showing Scotland and Italy fans dancing in George Square were also posted online with Martin Boath (@MartinBoath) tweeting: “City centre of Glasgow has turned into Rome. Cheering, singing, car horns going.”

Glasgow-based musician Aidan Moffat (@AidanJohnMoffat) also posted: “My neighbourhood is going absolutely insane, singing in the streets, cheering, car horns, the lot. You’d think Scotland had won it”, with replies such as “same in Portobello” and “fireworks going off in Aberdeen” suggesting widespread celebrations.

Scots comedian Ray Bradshaw (@comedyray) sent an amusing tweet to the national broadcaster, posting: “Hi @BBC. Most of Scotland pay their tv license every year. Please show us the fan zone reaction for every England missed penalty. Thanks.”

Not every Scotland fan took pleasure from England’s failure, however, with River City actor Stephen Purdon tweeting: “Aw this “it’s a victory for Scotland” chat….. get that in the bin!!! Absolute Riddy! You need to earn your own victories, we’re still a million miles away from the level of the 2 teams on show tonight! Outstanding tournament this has been!”

There were even Scottish celebrations inside Wembley with TV pictures showing a Saltire appearing in the crowd in the aftermath of Italy's second half equaliser.

Gregor Urquhart (@gregorurq) posted: “Huge respect to the Scotland fan who brought to the final a banner with a picture of Arnie from Terminator 2 in front of a Saltire with “We’ll Be Back” written above. You’ve done us proud.”

An Italy flag with the message “We’re here for the Italian job – ps love from Scotland” was also spotted in the Wembley crowd.