Glasgow City announce appointment of Eileen Gleeson as new head coach

The assistant manager of the Republic of Ireland will take up her post on November 8 after she’s helped the Irish women’s national team through their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

At City she replaces interim coach Grant Scott, who has been in temporary charge since Scott Booth stepped down from the position this summer.

No interviews were held for the vacancy with City insisting they wanted Gleeson for the position all along and were willing to wait until they got the right person for the role.

She has previous experience as manager with Peamount and UCD Waves in Ireland and will be tasked with carrying on City’s 14-year domination of the SWPL title.

Gleeson said in a club statement: “I am honoured to be taking the role of Glasgow City head coach.

For many years I have admired the progressive, ambitious, and inclusive values promoted by Glasgow City and their ongoing commitment to providing opportunities and pathways for girls and women to participate at all levels of the game.

"Glasgow City are a trailblazing club who continue to push boundaries and drive standards in Scottish Women’s Football and beyond as demonstrated by their unrivalled success both on and off the pitch.

"I am delighted to be part of such a club where winning ways are driven by a culture of high standards and a refusal to stand still.

"I want to add to Glasgow City’s success and will be very ambitious about this. While winning will always be important it is more important that we reflect the club’s values both on and off the pitch.

"I am very excited to get started in the role and to continue to build on the excellent work of all involved to date.”

Club chief executive Laura Montgomery added: “I am delighted to be able to announce Eileen as our incoming new head coach.

"I made no secret some months ago, that this was not a position we would be advertising. We have had a clear plan for some time regarding succession at our football club and were prepared to play the long game to ensure we got the candidate we were after.

"I first met Eileen over five years ago and have known since then that I would want her to be head coach of our football club one day.

"Her football knowledge, player management skills and attention to detail is in my opinion unrivalled, and you only have to look at the PhD she is about complete, based on decision making in elite football, to know that she is not only an intelligent woman, but one who’s own thirst for knowledge and to improve is impressive.

“Whilst we are soon to welcome Eileen to the club, I need to say a massive thank you to Grant Scott, who has been nothing short of fantastic for us. He remains an incredibly important part of this club and I would certainly like to think that this won’t be the last few weeks we work together.”

