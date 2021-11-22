Funso Ojo: Aberdeen 'appalled' by 'atrocious' incident with Dundee United fan

Aberdeen midfielder Funso Ojo was sent off after a confrontation with aDundee United fan. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

On Sunday, Police Scotland released a statement that a 35-year-old man had been arrested and charged with the assault of the Dons midfielder. A move which was welcomed by the Pittodrie club.

Ojo was sent off by Bobby Madden after standing his ground having been pushed by the United fan.

Cormack has called for the “injustice” to be addressed.

“The club are appalled at the events that unfolded and are fully supporting Funso who remains shaken by the entire incident,” he said. “Such conduct from any supporter is wholly unacceptable and should not be tolerated in what, for a football player, is their place of work.

“Given the circumstances around the incident, the club remains shocked at the decision to issue Funso with a second caution which led to his dismissal from the field of play.

"As it was Funso who was assaulted we sincerely hope that common sense will prevail and that the authorities will work with us to ensure that this injustice is addressed.”

Steven Gunn, the club's director of football, added: “The manager is fiercely protective and supportive of all his players. Having viewed the footage and spoken to the player, he is totally behind Funso over this atrocious incident.

“Given, as anticipated, this is now subject to a criminal investigation, we have to be circumspect in what we say and are unable to comment any further at this stage.”