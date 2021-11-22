Funso Ojo: Aberdeen 'appalled' by 'atrocious' incident with Dundee United fan

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has admitted he is “appalled” at what happened at Tannadice on Saturday when Funso Ojo was sent off following a confrontation with a Dundee United fan.

By Joel Sked
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 9:04 am
Aberdeen midfielder Funso Ojo was sent off after a confrontation with aDundee United fan. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

On Sunday, Police Scotland released a statement that a 35-year-old man had been arrested and charged with the assault of the Dons midfielder. A move which was welcomed by the Pittodrie club.

Ojo was sent off by Bobby Madden after standing his ground having been pushed by the United fan.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Cormack has called for the “injustice” to be addressed.

“The club are appalled at the events that unfolded and are fully supporting Funso who remains shaken by the entire incident,” he said. “Such conduct from any supporter is wholly unacceptable and should not be tolerated in what, for a football player, is their place of work.

“Given the circumstances around the incident, the club remains shocked at the decision to issue Funso with a second caution which led to his dismissal from the field of play.

"As it was Funso who was assaulted we sincerely hope that common sense will prevail and that the authorities will work with us to ensure that this injustice is addressed.”

Steven Gunn, the club's director of football, added: “The manager is fiercely protective and supportive of all his players. Having viewed the footage and spoken to the player, he is totally behind Funso over this atrocious incident.

“Given, as anticipated, this is now subject to a criminal investigation, we have to be circumspect in what we say and are unable to comment any further at this stage.”

Read More

Read More
Aberdeen 'let down' as Funso Ojo red carded after incident with Dundee United fa...

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Dave CormackAberdeenDundee UnitedPolice ScotlandPittodrie
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.