Former Hibs star and St Mirren defender called up to Scotland squad as duo withdraw

Former Hibs left-back Josh Doig, now with Hellas Verona in Serie A, and St Mirren centre-back Declan Gallagher will join up with the side following the injury withdrawal of both Nathan Patterson and David Turnbull.

Doig is promoted from the Under-21s after captaining the side to a 3-1 win over Northern Ireland on Thursday while Gallagher is given the chance to add to his nine caps after being recalled to the squad for the first time since Euro 2020.

Clarke intimated that two new additions were possible after Patterson was stretchered off during the 3-0 win over Ukraine on Wednesday, with the 20-year-old returning to Everton for a scan on a knee injury, while Turnbull has returned to Celtic due to an ankle injury.

Josh Doig has been called up to the senior Scotland squad afer captaining the Under-21s to a 3-1 victory over Northern Ireland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)