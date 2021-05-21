Former Celtic flop 'makes abrupt exit' prior to play-off final

Youssouf Mulumbu has played his last game for Kilmarnock after electing to return to France prior to their vital Premiership play-off final clash with Dundee.

By Craig Fowler
Friday, 21st May 2021, 8:42 pm
Updated Friday, 21st May 2021, 8:42 pm
Youssouf Mulumbu has had three stints at Kilmarnock and also had an unproductive spell with Celtic. Picture: SNS
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

According to the Scottish Sun, the Congolese international was unhappy about his lack of first-team opportunities in his third spell with the Ayrshire club and had a brief conversation with manager Tommy Wright and director of football James Fowler before flying home.

He left following Kilmarnock’s 2-0 victory over Hamilton Accies in the final game of the Scottish Premiership campaign and was absent from the squad for Thursday’s first-leg encounter with Dundee at Dens Park, which Killie lost 2-1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Wright is said to have wanted Mulumbu to remain with the squad as his side prepare for the return match at Rugby Park this Monday, but the 34-year-old had made his mind up.

The midfielder was a star during his first stint at Kilmarnock and later returned for another impressive spell after failing to make an impact at Celtic.

Message from the editor

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.