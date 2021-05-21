Former Celtic flop 'makes abrupt exit' prior to play-off final

Youssouf Mulumbu has had three stints at Kilmarnock and also had an unproductive spell with Celtic. Picture: SNS

According to the Scottish Sun, the Congolese international was unhappy about his lack of first-team opportunities in his third spell with the Ayrshire club and had a brief conversation with manager Tommy Wright and director of football James Fowler before flying home.

He left following Kilmarnock’s 2-0 victory over Hamilton Accies in the final game of the Scottish Premiership campaign and was absent from the squad for Thursday’s first-leg encounter with Dundee at Dens Park, which Killie lost 2-1.

Wright is said to have wanted Mulumbu to remain with the squad as his side prepare for the return match at Rugby Park this Monday, but the 34-year-old had made his mind up.

The midfielder was a star during his first stint at Kilmarnock and later returned for another impressive spell after failing to make an impact at Celtic.

