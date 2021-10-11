Flawless Denmark stand on brink of World Cup qualification - and can do Scotland a favour

Denmark's head coach Kasper Hjulmand speaks to the press ahead of Tuesday's clash with Austria.

The Parken stadium is expected to be at capacity as Kasper Hjulmand’s men welcome the Austrians to the Danish capital. With an 100 per cent record so far after seven matches and, as a result, a healthy seven-point lead over second-placed Scotland, victory would make it impossible for Denmark to caught. There are two more rounds of fixtures after this series of matches.

Denmark are yet to concede a goal in this group and have chalked up 26 goals, four of them in a comprehensive victory over the Austrians in Vienna back in March.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defeat for Austria, coupled with a win for Scotland against the Faroe Islands, would end their faltering hopes of finishing second and securing a play-off spot. Franco Foda’s team, who overcame the Faroe Islands 2-0 last week, are four points behind Scotland, sitting fourth on ten points behind third-placed Israel on goal difference.

Stung by Scott McTominay’s last-minute goal to condemn them to a 3-2 defeat by the Scots at Hampden, Israel will look to return to winning ways when they travel home to Be’er Sheva to take on Moldova, who prop up the group.