Relegation is of course the price paid for form over the duration of a season. But there is something of a fresh start-look about the Scottish Premiership’s bottom six on this occasion as teams await publication of the post-split fixtures, which is expected to be tomorrow.

Ross County players look dejected after the 6-1 defeat to Hearts on Saturday that has left them in peril of relegation (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The delay increases the sense of drama that will continue to play out over the next few weeks. It seems certain there will be a last-day denouement, certainly in the race to avoid finishing 11th. But there are still also a number of candidates to finish in last spot.

As many as four teams can still fall through the trap door although Ross County, now cut adrift by four points, do look most in peril at this moment. The weekend before the split is probably not the time to pick to fall to your equal biggest defeat of the season given all the implications.

The goal difference connotations might yet prove ruinous for the Highlanders. Even Dundee United, who lost 9-0 to Celtic earlier this season, are now two better than Ross County on minus 24.

Malky Mackay’s side are paying for two very poor days at the office – they were beaten 5-0 by Motherwell earlier in the season. But they have now lost seven of their last nine outings and are without doubt on a downwards trend.

However, all is far from lost. It seems chairman Roy MacGregor, not averse to making tough decisions if deemed necessary, will stick with Mackay, who certainly seemed calm despite the seriousness of the situation after the final whistle at Tynecastle on Saturday.

One thing Ross County have in their favour is having an experienced manager – as Mackay pointed out afterwards, he’s seen a lot in 15 years since stepping in at Watford.

But this is where Kilmarnock might feel they have an edge in the fight to avoid the drop. At 51, Derek McInnes is the same age as Mackay and has been in almost continual employment since taking up the reins at St Johnstone as player manager as long ago as 2007. Kilmarnock’s away win at St Mirren on Saturday is an example of McInnes’ ability to get a result when he needs it.

His former club St Johnstone could do with some of that. They have been needing a result, or, more specifically, a win for some time now - since a 2-1 victory over Dundee United as long ago as February, to be precise.

It’s quite a time to turn to a rookie manager but it’s been done before. Steven MacLean will nevertheless be disappointed not to be going into the last five games on the back of a win after playing nearly 45 minutes against ten men against Hibs on Saturday. The Perth side are due to play three of their five fixtures away from home.

Dundee United are the in-form team among the four with work still to do. If and when they survive, a portrait of Hibs on-loan defender Will Fish might be hung in the Tannadice boardroom.

