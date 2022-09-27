Five Scotland stars get 8 but one receives 9 - How the players rated in the 0-0 draw with Ukraine

Steve Clarke’s men may have been let off the hook a couple of times in the first half but overall put in a professional performance, keeping the opposition at arm’s length.

Ratings out of ten for all players involved…

Craig Gordon – 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another day, another chance of the 39-year-old to prove he is Scotland's finest goalkeeper in a generation. He moved into sixth in the all-time appearance list and did so by making some key saves, namely a brilliant one-handed stop to deny a Mykhaylo Mudryk’s stinging drive.

Aaron Hickey – 8

The young full-back produced another assured display and got the better of Mudryk over the piece. Pushed the rapid Ukrainian winger back with his positive forward forays, while defensively his positioning was excellent, tucking in to keep the defensive line tight and compact. Worked well with Jack Hendry.

Jack Hendry – 9

Advertisement Hide Ad

How the Scotland players rated out of ten against Ukraine. (Photo by JANEK SKARZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

If one player emerged from the triple header with the best and most consistent performances it was the on loan Cremonese centre-back. Has really grown into a commanding centre-back who is very comfortable on the ball. There was a rare moment when Ukraine got in behind Ryan Porteous and Hendry was there to sweep up. He looked like the leader of what was a defensive quartet who could easily not play together again due to the players likely coming back in.

Ryan Porteous – 8

All eyes were on the Hibernian centre-back when the team was announced. The pressure on the young player, who would have known what the reaction was going to be like, must have been immense. He barely put a foot wrong. Produced a wonderful challenge right at the end, timing it perfectly to deny Ukraine a good shooting opportunity. His performance was no nonsense. He kept it simply and did the basics right, while also showcasing his good range of passing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greg Taylor – 7

Got exposed a couple of times in the first half but that was down to the lack of protection and help in front of him. Held up Andriy Yarmolenko really well in the first half. Was the one defender out of the four who wasn't as alert to the high defensive line and was the deepest of the four but thankfully wasn’t punished.

Ryan Fraser – 6

Took the winger time to find his way into the game and wasn’t quite as fluent as others with the ball. Even if he wasn't at his best, in a game like tonight work rate was key and he gave Scotland more than enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Jack – 7

A performance which will do the midfielder the world of good. Has taken time to find his rhythm after injury troubles but combined really well with Callum McGregor and helped Scotland gain a foothold in possession and take control of periods of the first half. Can be wasteful in the final third as could be evidenced with his chance in the first half. A good night.

Callum McGregor – 8

One of Scotland's most underrated players. He is someone who appears to be everywhere, popping up at the right time to do the right thing. That speaks to his awareness and reading of the game. One such moment came deep in the second half when he popped up at the front post to intercept a low cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kenny McLean – 6

Similar to Fraser, it took him time to grow into the game. Found the advances of Oleksandr Tymchyk hard to deal with in the first half. He is a player who Steve Clarke relies on and trusts and that could be seen when he was kept on and moved centrally when Jack went off as more legs were sought.

John McGinn – 6

Far from the Scotland talisman’s best night. His job was as part of a collective in an organised system rather than individual match-winning brilliance. The least touches of any outfield player to play the full match demonstrates what his role was. Work hard out of possession, pressure the Ukraine defence when they tried to build from the back before dropping and working with the midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Che Adams – 8

Stephen Kingsley, who played 18 minutes to Adams’ 78, had two fewer touches than the striker. However, Adams was superb. He saw an early chance well saved before providing an excellent out ball. He worked so hard out of possession to put pressure on the opposition but also to be in the right position to get on the ball and alleviate pressure or run the flanks. A selfless performance.

Substitutes

Stephen Kingsley (6) ran into trouble once but recovered well. A couple of key interceptions. Stuart Armstrong (6) and Ryan Christie (6) provided the team with more energy, while Lyndon Dykes (6) was a nuisance in attack. Anthony Ralston (n/a) came on late.