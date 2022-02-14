Former Hibs boss Jack Ross favourite for Aberdeen job as former Celtic star in 'house in order' criticism

Former Hibs manager Jack Ross is the favourite to repalce Stephen Glass at Aberdeen. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The Dons took the decision to part company with Glass on Sunday following the club’s exit from the Scottish Cup to Motherwell at the weekend.

Aberdeen currently sit ninth in the Scottish Premiership having failed to win in the league since returning from the winter break.

Glass won just 14 of his 41 games in charge.

It has been widely reported that Ross is the leading candidate to take over at Pittodrie and is the bookies favourite, ahead of the likes of Jim Goodwin and Neil Lennon, as well as Barry Robson and Scott Brown. The latter duo will form part of the interim management team.

Ross has been out of work since being replaced by Shaun Maloney at Easter Road in December.

Aberdeen have struggled for consistency since chairman Dave Cormack replaced Derek McInnes with Glass. The former Hibs, Newcastle United and Scotland manager had spells of positive results but never maintained it beyond a handful of matches with the fans turning against him and the style of play.

Former Celtic and Scotland star Kris Commons hit out at Cormack for his role in what he sees as “regression” at Pittodrie.

"The move to appoint Glass was Cormack's brainchild and, less than a year into the experiment, it has completely backfired," Commons wrote in his Daily Mail column.

"Over the past couple of years, during the depths of the pandemic, Cormack became one of the most prominent and outspoken club officials in Scottish football… taking aim at the Scottish Government and the SPFL for their handling of the Covid crisis.

"Listen, some of the points he made were valid and justified. But it's a bit rich trying to hammer the game's authorities on national radio when you can't even get your own house in order.

"There is a bigger picture in all of this and it does not reflect well on Cormack and his stewardship of the club.

"Since he became chairman in November 2019, Aberdeen's on-field results have been in a state of steady decline. The club has regressed. What's the point in having a lovely new training facility if you're languishing ninth in the league and have no hope of winning silverware?.”