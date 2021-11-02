Ex-EPL star chose Celtic over rivals, Hearts target forward signing, Rangers could seek SPFL help over Parkhead trip, Dundee United open talks with stars - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The Tartan Army travel to Moldova first before hosting the Danes at the Hampden Park. They will, however, play the former match without talisman Lyndon Dykes who is suspended.

Scotland are in a good position to earn a play-off spot but positive results will help with the team's chances of being seeded which means a home tie in the first play-off fixture.

Clarke does have some injury concerns, namely Kieran Tierney, while there are players, both in Scotland an abroad, pushing for inclusion at the expense of others who have not been in great form for their club side.

On the domestic front, clubs are beginning to look towards the January transfer window which opens in less than two months’ time.

Scroll down and click through for all the latest from around the SPFL.

1. Rangers could seek SPFL help Rangers could turn to the SPFL for assistance in ensuring there are away fans for the clash with Celtic at Parkhead on January 2. Visiting supporters are allowed back into grounds due to the relaxation of the red zone but Celtic, responding to getting no supporters at Ibrox earlier in the season, won’t give Rangers an allocation. (Daily Record) Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Hickey keen on Scotland call Former Hearts star Aaron Hickey is keen to play for the Scotland national team. The Bologna full-back was named in the latest under-21 squad but there is speculation there could be a spot in Steve Clarke’s squad due to an injury to Greg Taylor, while Kieran Tierney has been struggling of late. Hickey said: “Of course I’d like to play for Scotland. It’s massive to play for your country. It’s something I’d really like to do.” (Scottish Sun) Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Dundee United contract talks Dundee United will offer new deals to some of the club’s brightest young stars. Talks are set to open with Chris Mochrie, Louis Appere, Lewis Neilson and Archie Meekison. Meanwhile, United are keen to tie down key first-team stars like Benjamin Siegrist, Jeando Fuchs and Ian Harkes who are all out of contract at the end of the season. (Daily Record) Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Gilmour future Billy Gilmour could be recalled from his loan spell at Norwich City in January. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirmed a decision would be made then and revealed talks with both the midfielder and Canaries boss Daniel Farke. Gilmour has barely featured in recent weeks. Tuchel said: "It was clear when we spoke about it that he wants more minutes and more game time at another club.” (Various) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales