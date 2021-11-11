Ex-Barcelona ace keen on Rangers job, Aston Villa 'confident' of landing Steven Gerrard, Celtic transfer plans revealed, Ibrox star tipped to win new deal - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

2. Villa confident in landing Gerrard

Aston Villa are confident of announcing Steven Gerrard as their new manager and an announcement could be made by the end of this week. The Rangers boss emerged as an early favourite for the role after Dean Smith was sacked and became the clubs No.1 target. Gerrard, whose compensation is understood to be around £3million, is expected to take his coaching staff with him to Villa Park. (The Guardian)

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group