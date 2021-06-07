Euro 2020: Should this be Steve Clarke's Scotland XI to face Czech Republic - Gilmour, surprise start for Rangers ace, two strikers?
It’s been a long, long time, too long a time, since the nation has been able to debate a Scotland starting XI for the opening game of a major tournament.
Every Scottish football fan would love to be in Steve Clarke's shoes as he picks the team for the Czech Republic game and the likelihood is that whatever team the Scotland boss selects he will annoy some elements of the support who think ‘Player X’ should be starting ahead of ‘Player Y’, while there will be an incredulity that ‘Player A’ is not playing.
Clarke has fostered a strong group and a strong team spirit, with a number of players he is loyal to. However, with the tournament one year on more individuals have put themselves into the discussion.
We have suggested one, exciting XI the Scotland boss could pick for the Euro 2020 opener at Hampden Park. Will it be the one he does pick, however?