Steve Clarke has some interesting decisions to make for the Euro 2020 opener with Czech Republic. Picture: Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Euro 2020: Should this be Steve Clarke's Scotland XI to face Czech Republic - Gilmour, surprise start for Rangers ace, two strikers?

It’s been a long, long time, too long a time, since the nation has been able to debate a Scotland starting XI for the opening game of a major tournament.

By Joel Sked
Monday, 7th June 2021, 1:09 pm

Every Scottish football fan would love to be in Steve Clarke's shoes as he picks the team for the Czech Republic game and the likelihood is that whatever team the Scotland boss selects he will annoy some elements of the support who think ‘Player X’ should be starting ahead of ‘Player Y’, while there will be an incredulity that ‘Player A’ is not playing.

Clarke has fostered a strong group and a strong team spirit, with a number of players he is loyal to. However, with the tournament one year on more individuals have put themselves into the discussion.

We have suggested one, exciting XI the Scotland boss could pick for the Euro 2020 opener at Hampden Park. Will it be the one he does pick, however?

1. GK: Craig Gordon

With Scott McTominay primed for a midfield role, Hendry, following a hugely productive loan spell in Belgium provides the defence with positive and progressive qualities with the ball.

Photo: Fran Santiago

2. CB: Jack Hendry

Photo: Fran Santiago

3. CB: Grant Hanley

There are arguably three options here: Hanley, Declan Gallagher and Liam Cooper. The latter was excellent against the Netherlands, while the former has worked his way back into the Scotland fold and been strong for Norwich City. Playing in the World Cup triple header in March suggests he will likely get the nod.

Photo: JOHN THYS

4. CB: Kieran Tierney

First name on the team sheet? Actually ignore the question mark. First name on the team sheet full stop.

Photo: Christian Kaspar-Bartke

