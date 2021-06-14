Euro 2020: Scotland captain Andy Robertson issues passionate rallying cry for Czech Republic match

Scotland captain Andy Robertson says he and his team-mates are 'good to go' as they approach the Euro 2020 Group D opener against Czech Republic at Hampden. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Scotland captain Robertson has issued a passionate rallying cry ahead of the Group D opener against Czech Republic, urging his team-mates to ‘write their own history’ by becoming the first squad in the country’s history to progress to the knockout stages of a competition finals.

The Liverpool left-back knows a winning start against the Czechs could be crucial to their hopes of qualifying from a group which began with top seeds England defeating Croatia 1-0 at Wembley on Sunday.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve always said we’re not here to make up the numbers,” said Robertson. “We’re not just happy to be in the tournament, we want to do well in it.

“We have a tough group and it will be hard. But it has to be our aim to get out of the group which no one has done before. If we can do that, we are writing our own history.

“But we need to go game by game. I know people will get carried away but let’s focus on Monday and hopefully we can get the three points then focus on England next Friday.

“The manager and myself have made it clear we have to go step by step. We don’t look too far into the future. That’s why Monday is massive.

“I already know the players are up for this. We are good to go. There are no words needed to be more motivated now. It’s important to stay calm, composed and ready - and then go all guns blazing into the game.”

Robertson feels privileged to be the man wearing the skipper’s armband as he follows iconic figures such as Billy Bremner, Graeme Souness and Colin Hendry in leading Scotland into a major finals.

“Those guys are legends of the Scottish game,” he said. “I just feel lucky enough to wear the armband but it’s not just about me. It’s about this entire squad and I’m just thrilled we can become a group of players who have played for Scotland at a major tournament.

“I am the one who is fortunate to be walking out in front of them. This is what we dreamed about when we were wee boys playing in the park. That dream is about to come true.

“I was only four when Scotland went to France 98 and don’t remember any of it. My generation has missed out on Scotland being at major tournaments.

“That’s why we have to ask our mums and dads and grandparents about the history of it and watch things on the television, because we’ve never experienced it.

“It’s up to us to create our own memories. A lot has changed in the world and in life since 1998. It's been a long time and football has changed a lot as well. The lads are excited to be part of history and create some of our own.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.