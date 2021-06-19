Euro 2020: Hungary hold world champions France to draw after Antoine Griezmann rescue bid

Hungary's Peter Gulacsi, Endre Botka and Attila Szalai celebrate at the end of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Hungary and France, at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Saturday, June 19, 2021. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

It took a second half equaliser from Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann to deny the home side a win from a match played in blazing Budapest heat.

It’s an interesting point not just for the upset factor from the unfancied Hungarians in a group including reigning Euro champions Portugal plus the previous two World Cup winners – the runners up in Group F play the winning team in Scotland and England’s section in the last 16.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They almost shocked Portugal in their opening tournament fixture, but Hungary did manage a shock lead through Attila Fiola against France just on the stroke of half-time. The 31-year-old charged forward and outpaced Les Bleus’ defence including Raphael Varane and Benjamin Pavard to break the deadlock past Hugo Lloris. It's fair to say the strike came against the run of play with France predictably dominating possession, but labouring in the temperatures in front of the noisy home support.

Ousmane Dembele hit the post as France kept up the pressure and gradually edged nearer to rescuing a point which they eventually did when Barcelona’s midfielder fired in after a lively sprint forward from Kylian Mbappe on 66 minutes.

France also had a penalty claim on Presnel Kimpembe in injury-time dismissed by VAR.

The surprise draw leaves Group F open to all and the group far from being decided though Portugal can secure qualification with a win over Germany in the 5pm kick off.