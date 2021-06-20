Euro 2020: How Switzerland's win impacts Scotland's qualification chances

Switzerland put themselves in a strong position to progress as one of the best third-place teams at Euro 2020.

By Joel Sked
Sunday, 20th June 2021, 6:54 pm
Switzerland defeated Turkey. (Photo by VALENTYN OGIRENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Swiss defeated Turkey 3-1 in the Group A encounter in Baku.

The win leaves them on four points and a goal difference of -1.

It wasn’t the score Scotland were hoping for following Saturday’s goalless draw with England. The ideal result would have been a draw, Turkey win or Switzerland by a goal.

It means Scotland are not assured of finishing above the Swiss in the table of teams in third with a win over Croatia.

Steve Clarke’s men will now have to beat their Group D oppoentns by two clear goals to place above Switzerland on goal difference.

They could possibly above them by winning 4-3 at Hampden Park on Tuesday evening.

Realistically, however, it will be a case of beating Croatia by two clear goals or winning by one and hoping results elsewhere in the tournament go the team’s way.

