Euro 2020: How Switzerland's win impacts Scotland's qualification chances

Switzerland defeated Turkey. (Photo by VALENTYN OGIRENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Swiss defeated Turkey 3-1 in the Group A encounter in Baku.

The win leaves them on four points and a goal difference of -1.

It wasn’t the score Scotland were hoping for following Saturday’s goalless draw with England. The ideal result would have been a draw, Turkey win or Switzerland by a goal.

It means Scotland are not assured of finishing above the Swiss in the table of teams in third with a win over Croatia.

Steve Clarke’s men will now have to beat their Group D oppoentns by two clear goals to place above Switzerland on goal difference.

They could possibly above them by winning 4-3 at Hampden Park on Tuesday evening.