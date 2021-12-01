€30m Celtic signing claim, Rangers in January transfer boost, Hearts offer star new contract, Parkhead loan ace £10m valuation - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

There are four top-flight matches taking place this evening after Motherwell got the midweek fixturecard underway with a well deserved 1-0 win over Dundee United thanks to a stunning goal from Tony Watt who now leads the cinch Premiership scoring charts.
The Steelmen forward is one of those players out of contract at the end of the season and with his performances this campaign he won’t be short of suitors.
All the Premiership action this midweek is split into the top and bottom six facing each other with Hibs v Rangers the big game this evening.
All the Premiership action this midweek is split into the top and bottom six facing each other with Hibs v Rangers the big game this evening.
1. Rangers not required to sell
Rangers have rejected the idea they have to sell a player. The club’s managing director Stewart Robertson revealed it is probable rather than possible they will make a profit without a player sale. He said: “What we need to do is get ourselves to a normalised position with a player trading model, which is selling a player at the right time and at the right value for Rangers.” (Various)
2. Saints star out 'long term'
St Johnstone have been hit with a huge injury blow with the news David Wotherspoon will be out long-term. The creative midfielder picked up a knee injury in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final loss to Celtic last month. Wotherspoon will now see a consultant. He said: "I am, of course, devastated about the injury. But I will be supporting the boys from the sidelines and hope the fans will also be there, encouraging the team as we aim for another successful season." (Various)
3. East Fife appoint Crawford
East Fife have appointed Stevie Crawford as their manager. Previous boss Darren Young left the club on November 21 after four years. The Fifers find themselves five points adrift at the foot of the League One table. Crawford was player manager at East Fife during the 2009/10 campaign. He has most recently been assisting Gary Naysmith at Edinburgh City after his tenure as Dunfermline Athletic boss. (Various)
4. Offer made to Hearts ace
Hearts have offered defender Stephen Kingsley a new contract. A key player for the Tynecastle side, his deal expires at the end of the season. Robbie Neilson is keen to tie him down with an extension. He said: "Hopefully we can get Stephen tied up because he has been one of our better players this season, and probably last season as well in terms of consistency.” (The Scotsman)
