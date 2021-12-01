€30m Celtic signing claim, Rangers in January transfer boost, Hearts offer star new contract, Parkhead loan ace £10m valuation - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

2. Saints star out 'long term'

St Johnstone have been hit with a huge injury blow with the news David Wotherspoon will be out long-term. The creative midfielder picked up a knee injury in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final loss to Celtic last month. Wotherspoon will now see a consultant. He said: "I am, of course, devastated about the injury. But I will be supporting the boys from the sidelines and hope the fans will also be there, encouraging the team as we aim for another successful season." (Various)

Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group