Erling Haaland: Scotland's Euro rivals suffer huge blow as Norway to miss Manchester City star

Scotland’s Euro 2024 qualifying rivals Norway have suffered a huge blow ahead of their double header against Spain and Georgia.

Manchester City star Erling Halland has suffered a groin injury which will keep him out of the country’s opening two matches in Group A. The 22-year-old developed an issue after netting a hat-trick in his side’s 6-0 win over Championship Burnley in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Haaland has been electric goal-scoring form this season since joining City from Borussia Dortmund for a fee in excess of £51million. In 37 appearances he has scored 42 goals with eight in his last two outings, including five in the 7-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League. He has now scored six trebles this season with four in the Premier League.

The striker joined up with the Norway camp but following “tests and examinations” by the national team doctor Ola Sand on Monday it “became clear that he will not” make the games against Spain and Georgia and it was concluded it would be “better that he receives medical follow-up at the club”.

Scotland, who play Cyprus and Spain in their double header, travel to face Norway in June. Haaland is key to the Norwegians as they aim to reach their first major tournament since Euro 2000. He has 21 goals in just 23 caps. It is expected to be tight between Scotland, Georgia and Norway for second place in the group which would provide automatic qualification to the tournament in Germany.