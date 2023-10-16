Gareth Southgate's England will face Italy at a sold out Wembley Stadium hoping to follow Scotland's lead in qualifying for Euro 2024 on Tuesday.

England can qualify for Euro 2024 against Italy at Wembley on Tuesday. Cr. Getty Images

The Three Lions will head back to their Wembley home for the second time in five days as they take on Italy at a sold out stadium.

Friday's 1-0 friendly victory over Australia saw Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins notch the only goal of the game just after half time as a laboured England limped to an uninspiring victory but, with qualification to Euro 2024 on the line, an improved performance is expected from England fans.

Much of last week's win over the Socceroos was clouded by a section of the England fan base booing captain Jordan Henderson following his controversial move to Saudi Arabia in the summer. Southgate claimed he had no idea why the former Liverpool star was singled out for criticism, saying the booing had "no logic" as he looked to defend the Three Lions skipper.

Some people decided to boo. I really don't understand what that's for. We play Italy here on Tuesday, come on let's get behind this team. I know we weren't at our best tonight, but we made a lot of changes. This is a team that are delivering a lot and they all deserve every bit of support" said the England boss.

As for visitors, Italy, they have a new man at the helm after Roberto Mancini decided to follow the likes of Henderson to Saudi Arabia this year. Ex-Napoli head honcho Luciano Spalletti has been tasked with rescuing a faltering Azzurri team and has won two of his three games so far.

England team news, England predicted starting XI

Aside from Bukayo Saka, Southgate will have a fully fit squad to pick from after his side came through the 1-0 friendly win over Australia without any new injury concerns.

In Friday's friendly victory, the England boss opted to rest the likes of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Jordan Pickford but with qualification to a major tournament a potential prize against Italy, they are all expected to return to the starting XI.

Predicted line-up: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Dunk, Trippier, Rice, Bellingham, Henderson, Foden, Rashford, Kane.

Can England qualify for Euro 2024 against Italy, how can England qualify for Euro 2024

Yes - indeed they can qualify for the European Championships in Germany tomorrow evening. What do they need to do to qualify?

The easy answer is win or draw the game at Wembley. A win or draw would mean both Ukraine and Italy would still be able to match England's 16 points, however, they both face each other in their final game in November which means at least one nations will drop points before the end of the qualification group, so England qualify with any type of win.

A defeat and there's still work to do. If Italy win, they will go level on points with England, although they would remain in second place, unless they beat England by four or more goals, due to an inferior goal difference.

England vs Italy TV details, how to watch and kick off time

Where: Wembley Stadium, London, Tuesday 17 October, 7.45pm

If you're looking to watch the game on Tuesday, Channel 4 will be screening the full 90 minutes of the Three Lions clash with Italy live.