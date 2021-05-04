Elgin City and Stranraer reach play-offs with League Two wins as Stirling Albion miss out

Stranraer and Elgin City made the play-offs. Picture: SNS

The Binos, who started the day in third, weren’t in action but had to watch as Elgin City and Stranraer both claimed wins to leapfrog above them.

Elgin had to overcome Queen’s Park and did it in exciting fashion, scoring twice in quick succession through Kane Hester just after the restart.

Will Baynham made it 2-1 before Hester grabbed his hat-trick goal.

Despite a late goal from Luca Connell, Elgin held on to move into third and inflict the Spiders’ second league defeat.

In Stranraer, goals from Andew Stirling and Thomas Orr sandwiched a Scott Robertson own goal to secure the three points the Blues required to make the play-offs.