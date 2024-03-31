Referee Nick Walsh picks up a glass bottle that had been thrown onto the pitch as Dundee United's Tony Watt (arm raised) was celebrating scoring in front of the Raith Rovers fans (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Dundee United forward Tony Watt has described the throwing of a glass bottle onto the pitch at Tannadice as ‘unacceptable’ after he was nearly hit by said item while celebrating his opening goal in the Championship title showdown against Raith Rovers on Saturday.

The tension-filled atmosphere did not take long to produce something unsavoury with Watt striking just eight minutes into the battle between the first and second-placed teams. United created some breathing space at the top with a 2-0 win, Louis Moult adding to Watt’s goal from the penalty spot in the second half. Although there were 12 bookings, including one for Rovers manager Ian Murray following his complaints about the penalty decision, after defender Keith Watson was adjudged by referee Nick Walsh to have fouled Moult, the game was rarely at threat of boiling over.

However, Watt was at genuine risk of serious injury when a bottle flashed past him as he celebrated in front of the away fans at the old Shed end part of the ground. “I don’t think that’s acceptable,” said the 30-year-old. “People just get carried away – and I think there was a vape (too). People just lose their cool for a bit and hopefully they realise it is not acceptable but it would be good if they just don’t do it.”

The high-stakes nature of the clash was no excuse for such behaviour and while United increased their lead at the top to four points, it seems likely there will be twists in the weeks ahead. Not that Watt wants such drama. He would prefer United sailing serenely towards the title. As he pointed out, they are just a point away from the 63-point total reached by champions Dundee last season already, with five games – six in the case of chasing Raith Rovers – to go. Despite much criticism this season Jim Goodwin’s side are still very much in line to achieve their primary aim for the season.

“We are a good side and so are Raith," said Watt. "It has been a good battle so far and I think we are not far off the same amount of points Dundee had this time last year,” he said. “So we have done well and so have Raith. People probably don’t appreciate the job we have done and how well we have done at times. If we lose one game you are going to get a bit of stick – I understand that’s what happens at a big club. I am happy just taking the stick. We know how clear our heads are, how hard we have worked and how much we have given for this club.”