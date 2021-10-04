Dundee United evidence 'corroborates' Jeando Fuchs racism claims

Dundee United midfielder Jeando Fuchs in action during the 1-0 win over Ross County at Tannadice. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The club launched an investigation after an alleged racial slur was made by a Ross County supporter towards the Cameroonian midfielder during United's 1-0 win at Tannadice on Saturday.

According to the BBC, the club has secured evidence which backs up Fuchs version of events and have submitted their findings to the Scottish FA and the SPFL.

The alleged incident, which took place in the aftermath of Ilmari Niskanen's winning goal, provoked Tangerines boss Tam Courts to hold up a ‘Show Racism the Red Card’ t-shirt in front of the visiting support at full-time.

In a statement, County said the club's safety officer had been in contact with United officials, stewards, and fans in the away end.

The Highlanders’ CEO Steven Ferguson insisted no racist language had been used and said Courts' gesture after the game risked the safety of their supporters leaving the ground.

He said: “During the end of the first half and for the vast majority of the second half our Safety Officer engaged with his Dundee United counterpart, stewards and Ross County supporters as well as other representatives of both clubs where it was made clear to him from all parties, that no racist language had been used during a chant that was aimed at Jeando Fuchs.

"Dundee United stewards were extremely close to the area where the chant had come from and had confirmed that no racist language had been used, however swearing and foul language had been.”

It went on: "We also feel the gesture from Dundee United manager Thomas Courts towards our supporters did not reflect responsible handling of the matter given that representatives of both clubs upon the full-time whistle had come to the conclusion that no racist language had been used. This could also have incited risk to Ross County supporters leaving the stadium after the game.

“As a football club we will always defend our club, our supporters and our people where we feel they are being misrepresented or have not being treated to the same standards that we show to visiting supporters. We understand that this is a hugely important societal issue, and we will continue to support the fight against racism.”