Dundee manager James McPake has sympathy for opposite number but believes chalked-off Raith goal is "karma"

Manager James McPake believes Dundee deserve a bit of luck (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

McPake was referring specifically to a Jason Cummings goal that was ruled out against Inverness Caledonian Thistle last month and another strike, this time from Danny Mullen, that did not count in the Scottish Cup against St Johnstone after a supposed infringement on goalkeeper Zander Clark.

Dundee take a commanding 3-0 lead into Saturday’s Premiership play-off semi-final second-leg after two goals from Jordan McGhee and one from Osman Sow. But it should have been 1-1 at the break after Reghan Tumilty was robbed by a referee assistant’s flag.

“Definitely, 100 per cent I can have sympathy with Raith, for the simple reason we had the very same thing v Inverness and the same thing against St Johnstone,” said McPake. “It is fine margins. I have had a go before and John (McGlynn) has every right to have a go. But they (officials) get a split second to make a decision – the one up at Inverness was a real sore one for me. And that will be how John is feeling tonight because it might have changed the tie.

“I can sympathise with him. He won’t be thinking about it too long because he will be thinking, ‘how do I get back into this tie on Saturday’.