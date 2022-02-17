Mark McGhee: Dundee appoint new manager with Simon Rusk in quirky role reversal

McPake was a surprise departure on Wednesday afternoon after two and a half years in charge at Dens Park, during which time he led the Dark Blues from the Championship and back to the Premiership.

However he was sacked, despite registering two consecutive wins and landing a home tie against Rangers in the Scottish Cup quarter finals next month.

Former Motherwell, Aberdeen, Wolves and Leicester City manager McGhee has been appointed until the end of the season, joined by Simon Rusk. Dave Mackay will also stay on and assist the new coaches.

The move north is a role reversal for the new duo – McGhee was Rusk’s assistant during their recent roles at Stockport County, and Rusk is expected to be in the dugout on Sunday for the match against Celtic with an outstanding six-game ban still applying to McGhee from his second spell at Motherwell.

The duo were at the club today with players told to report for duty on their day off to meet with the new management team.

Dundee are 11th in the Scottish top flight, one point above rivals and bottom side St Johnstone.

After making the surprise move on Wednesday, the club said the decision to part company with James McPake would 'preserve his legacy’ at Dens Park where he served as captain, under-18s manager and first-team boss, but were seeking a manager ‘with additional experience’ which former Scotland assistant and Reading boss McGhee can certainly claim to have.

Mark McGhee is former Scotland assistant manager and has taken the reins at Dundee. (Picture: SNS)