Denmark move to within touching distance of World Cup in Scotland's group after beating Israel

Denmark celebrate a key victory over Israel in Copenhagen.

In what was a first v second showdown in the pool ahead of kick-off, Denmark knew that a win would put them in a near-unassailable position and on the cusp of qualifying for Qatar 2022.

A packed Parken stadium greeted Kasper Hjulmand’s team and they responded swiftly with three first-half goals past a shell-shocked Israel.

Yusuf Poulsen put the Danes ahead on 28 minutes before captain Simon Kjaer rose to head home a Daniel Wass free-kick just three minutes later.

Andreas Skov Jensen put the match out of Israel’s reach on 41 minutes with a composed finish inside the box and at this point, it was just a matter of how many the Danes would win by.

Thomas Delaney added a fourth on 58 minutes and then Andreas Cornelius put the icing on the cake for the Danes in stoppage time, who have an 100 per cent record in the group and have scored 22 goals without conceding any in their six matches.

Elsewhere in Group F, the Faroe Islands overcame Moldova 2-1 in Torshavn. After a goalless opening period, Klaemint Olsen put the hosts ahead on 68 minutes before defender Heini Vatnsdal added a second four minutes later. Nicolae Milinceanu responded for Moldova on 84 minutes, but the Faroes held on for the win.