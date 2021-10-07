Denmark defeat does not deject Scotland under-21 boss Scot Gemmill

Denmark head coach Niels Frederiksen with Scotland head coach Scot Gemmill at full time during the UEFA Under-21 Championship Qualifier match between Scotland and Denmark at Tynecastle. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The European Championship qualifier ended in a 1-0 win for the visitors, leaving the home side sitting third in Group I after their first two games.

But Gemmill was not dejected.

“We are disappointed to lose but I try to speak to the players about the positives. I felt it was a positive performance. There have been times in the past when a pot one team will completely dictate the game to us. I didn’t feel that was the case. There were moments when they did and our players had to show resilience and intelligence.

Denmark's Rasmus Carstensen competes with Dapo Mebude. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“But the goal was disappointing. Something I demand from the team is defending throw-ins. We are normally very good at shutting it down but it got switched and seven or eight seconds later the ball was in the back of our net. That is the level we are playing against. It’s a steep learning curve.

“Our players have shown we can be resilient and aggressive and hard to beat. We do need to add that extra bit to our game but I take responsibility because I put so much emphasis on being hard to beat. You have to find that balance.

But he praised the squad’s belief.

“They have confidence and know they are good players. The games at home in November are two different games against Kazakhstan, when we are expected to win but against Belgium we will have to show resilience and tactical intelligence. It’s two great challenges.”