No knock-out punch as St Johnstone slug it out with Hibs at packed Easter Road

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson despairs during the cinch Premiership match between Hibernian and St. Johnstone at Easter Road. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Battling for every point as they seek to evade relegation, his men showed improvement after the interval to wrestle some control away from their hosts but they never really threatened Kevin Dabrowski in the opposition goal.

"I thought we both tried to have a go and get into good areas, but the quality in the final third let both teams down.”

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Perth side had to make three enforced changes as defenders Tom Sang, James Brown and finally Jamie McCart had to be replaced suffering from hamstring, calf and groin complaints respectively.

"I was almost going to bring Shaun Rooney down from the stand in the second half to play right wing back! It's not great when both of your right wing backs get injured within 20 minutes of each other.

“Fortunately, it didn't cost us the game, but I wasn't able to make too many forward-thinking changes.

“In the end, I am quite happy with the point."

He was also pleased to see Cammy MacPherson survive a rash challenge on Jake Doyle-Hayes.

"It was one of those where he took a bad touch and gave the ref a decision to make. At the time I didn’t think it was a red card but I haven't seen it back.