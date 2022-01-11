David Marshall set to end Derby hell and boost his hopes of Scotland return

Rangers are believed to have secured a deal until the end of the season for the 36-year-old, who is out of favour at Derby County having fallen behind Kelle Roos and Ryan Allsopp in the pecking order at Pride Park.

Marshall was undergoing a medical at QPR on Tuesday morning ahead of the transfer, which will help the Rams cut costs following their recent move into administration.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the former Celtic stopper looks set to go straight into the QPR starting 11 with current Loftus Road number one Timonthy Dieng at the African Nations Cup with Senegal, and second-choice Jordan Archer picking up an injury in the weekend FA Cup win over Rotherham, leaving teenager Joe Walsh as the only other option.

Former Scotland number one David Marshall is joining QPR on loan from Derby County. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Marshall has not been called up for Scotland since Euro 2020, where he started all three matches, with Craig Gordon now firmly established as Clarke’s number one, and John McLaughlin, Zander Clarke and Liam Kelly also involved in recent squads.

However, the Scotland boss has previously insisted that Marshall, whose penalty shoot-out exploits in Serbia in November 2020 made him a national hero, could force his way back into his thoughts if he found more game-time.

Speaking of the veteran's plight back in August last year, Clarke said: “If he gets himself a move before the end of this transfer window, or he gets back involved with Derby, David would be straight back into my thoughts, no doubt about that.”