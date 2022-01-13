David Marshall aiming for full Scotland experience and reveals Steve Clarke talks ahead of Queen's Park Rangers move

The goalkeeper, a national hero after his penalty saves in Serbia sent Scotland to Euro 2020, has not played since that tournament after being frozen out as Wayne Rooney’s third-choice at Pride Park.

But he’s hoping for a new lease of life in London under former Rangers boss Mark Warburton – and targeting a Scotland recall with a Hampden roar.

"When we got to the Euros we never had a full house. It was in my mind - a full Hampden would be nice to get back to.”

Goalkeeper David Marshall played twice at Hampden during Euro 2020 (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

With Marshall sidelined and a strong start to the cinch Premiership season, Craig Gordon regained the gloves for the World Cup qualifiers but now his rival 36-year-old is aiming to displace the Hearts keeper once he’s back playing.

“If I’d got that move in the summer or continued to play for Derby I feel I’d still have been there (in the Scotland squad).

“It’s difficult to train Monday-Friday then the weekend passes you by.

“Anyone who plays for Scotland will tell you how important it is. But my personal circumstances, how well it was going, the tournament in the summer, probably makes it hurt a bit more.”

Marshall discussed his predicament with Steve Clarke in August, but had to sit tight to make his move.

“I have no issue with that - you’re not playing games and you need to be right for international duty. I completely understand the reasoning.

“I’ll be looking to perform well and catch Steve’s eye again.”