Craig Halkett, Zander Clark & Ross Stewart earn Scotland call-up with duo out

Hearts star Craig Halkett replaces the injured Scott McKenna, while Zander Clark is in for David Marshall.
With Lyndon Dykes not fully fit, Ross Stewart’s fine goal scoring form for Sunderland has earned him his first Scotland call-up.
Halkett has been a key player for Hearts this season, playing his best football since moving from Livingston. As well as McKenna, club team-mate John Souttar and Leeds United’s Liam Cooper have also been struggling with injuries.
The 26-year-old gives Clarke options in the centre of defence.
Clark has been called up previously after fine form for St Johnstone and was somewhat a surprise omission from the original squad.
Meanwhile, Stewart’s move to England from Ross County last year has seen him reach new levels. The 25-year-old has 22 goals in League One.