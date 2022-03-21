Craig Halkett, Zander Clark & Ross Stewart earn Scotland call-up with duo out

Hearts star Craig Halkett replaces the injured Scott McKenna, while Zander Clark is in for David Marshall.

With Lyndon Dykes not fully fit, Ross Stewart’s fine goal scoring form for Sunderland has earned him his first Scotland call-up.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halkett has been a key player for Hearts this season, playing his best football since moving from Livingston. As well as McKenna, club team-mate John Souttar and Leeds United’s Liam Cooper have also been struggling with injuries.

Craig Halkett has been called up by Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The 26-year-old gives Clarke options in the centre of defence.

Clark has been called up previously after fine form for St Johnstone and was somewhat a surprise omission from the original squad.

Meanwhile, Stewart’s move to England from Ross County last year has seen him reach new levels. The 25-year-old has 22 goals in League One.

Zander Clark has been St Johnstone's best player this campaign. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today