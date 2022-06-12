Craig Gordon admits Scotland's horror show in Ireland 'could have been WORSE' but confident of Yerevan reaction

The 39-year-old goalkeeper is confident that the side can bounce back against Armenia tomorrow as Scotland finally complete their international season.

Gordon will win his 70th cap if selected but under pressure manager Steve Clarke might be minded to make several changes after a ruinous evening in Dublin. Gordon was beaten twice in the opening half an hour with Michael Obafami adding the third from long range six minutes after half time.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm struggling to put it into words right now,” he said. “I didn't expect that and I didn't see it coming. I'm just struggling for words and I think everyone is. It was disappointing and not a good performance at all. We were totally outplayed by Ireland in every aspect of the game."I can't put my finger on any positive whatsoever in terms of how the game went."We need to bounce back from that and we need to win the next game,” he added. “There's going to be a fair bit of soul searching and discussions about what went so badly wrong.

"It could have been worse. We were that far off the game that it could have been worse.”

Scotland were saved by a favourable VAR call after defender Grant Hanley hooked away substitute Scott Hogan’s effort after 62 minutes.

“Grant's clearance off the line was so close and he did so well, it could have been another one,” said Gordon.

The Hearts skipper understood those visiting fans who jeered Scotland when the players headed towards them at the end of a bruising evening.

Craig Gordon is backing Scotland to bounce back in Armenia, but admits their 3-0 scoreline in Dublin could have been more. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

"It's hard to take for us and it's going to be the same for them,” he said. “We are disappointed, it wasn't good enough and we are so much better than that. We won't hide, we won't look for excuses. We will get together and try to win this last game. We have made the campaign a little bit more difficult for ourselves but we have to keep fighting to try and win this group.”