Owen Coyle celebrates Indian Super League title win alongside ex-Rangers striker

Owen Coyle has led Jamshedpur to the Indian Super League Shield – the club’s first major title.

By David Oliver
Monday, 7th March 2022, 8:17 pm
Updated Monday, 7th March 2022, 8:36 pm
Owen Coyle has added the Indian Superleague Shield to the Scottish First Division trophy he won as a manager in 2003. He also won the English Championship play-off with Burnley in 2009. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

The ex-St Johnstone and Falkirk boss moved to India after leaving Ross County in 2019 and when last season with Chennaiyin ended as play-off runners-up, this term he has gone one better at his new club, aided by former Aberdeen forward Greg Stewart.

The striker was one of Coyle’s first recruits in India, signing the free agent who was released in the aftermath of Rangers’ 55th league title celebrations last summer. Ten goals and ten assists later, the former Kilmarnock and Dundee striker lifted the lowly Indian also-rans into trophy winners, culminating with a 1-0 win over ATK Mohun Bagan on Monday.

It’s the highest ever finish for the club, who also set a new league points record, ending the season on 43 from 18 games, though it’s not a first league title for Coyle. The 55-year-old led Falkirk to the First Division title in 2003.

