Why Dundee was tougher trip than Dortmund as Rangers forced to settle for point at Tannadice

United had just 26 per cent of possession in a frantic contest which saw Rangers post 29 attempts at goal.

But the hosts earned a valuable point, taking the lead through Ross Graham before Joe Aribo levelled for Rangers. United are now unbeaten in their last five games and are fifth in the Premiership table, level on points with fourth-placed Hibs in the race for European qualification.

“Yeah, I think we deserved a point,” said Courts. “On the basis that we got the breakthrough, on the basis that our game plan tactically was really well delivered by the players and by the way that we defended as well.

Dundee United manager Tam Courts issues instructions to his players during the 1-1 draw against Rangers at Tannadice. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

“Rangers will probably feel slightly aggrieved because they had a lot of possession, they have had quite a lot of balls fizzing across the goals. But, again, I felt as a team today we had tremendous team spirit, excellent execution of a game plan and were well worthy of a draw.

“I talked up the Rangers performance and result against Borussia Dortmund on Thursday night, it was great for them and for Scottish football. But domestic football is different, Scottish football is different.

“This is a difficult place to come because our fans are excellent, we have a lot of good players and we know how to execute a game plan. Once we got in front today I think the only thing that was missing for us was actually getting the second one which would have made it really difficult for Rangers.

“But with the quality they’ve got and even the changes they made from the bench they are always going to push you to the bitter end and when they did score it probably didn’t come against the run of play.”

Courts was delighted for 20-year-old Graham, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Dunfermline, as he scored his first United goal.

“It was great to see him being aggressive in both boxes because he is a big guy and brings so much to our team,” said Courts. “It was a big moment for Ross and the team today.”

