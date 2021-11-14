Could Scotland face Portugal in World Cup play-offs? What do Scotland need against Denmark to be seeded?

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after defeat to Serbia condems Portugal to a World Cup play-off. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

A last-minute strike for Serbia secured a shock 2-1 victory in Lisbon tonight to condemn Ronaldo’s side to a runners-up finish in Group A and a place among the seeds for the first round of play-off matches in March.

The six countries who have the best runners-up record from the group stage will be seeded for the semi-finals. The other four runners-up, plus the two qualifiers from the Nations League, will be unseeded.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In turn, the 12 teams will be split into three play-off paths consisting of four teams. The seeded teams will get home ties for the semi-final and then a random draw will decide which team hosts the final.

After the weekend matches, Scotland have dropped out of a seeded position so the Denmark result is pivotal.

A win will secure a place amongst the seeds and a home semi-final at a sold-out Hampden Park. A draw could do likewise but would probably rely on Wales losing their final group match at home to Belgium on Tuesday.

Along with Portugal, Russia are the only other confirmed seeded nation. The other spots remain up for grabs.

The seedings as things stand are: 1 Portugal 17pts, 2 Russia 16pts, 3 Switzerland 15pts, 4 Sweden 15pts, 5 Poland 14pts, 6 Wales 14pts, 7 Scotland 14pts, 8 North Macedonia 12pts, 9 Turkey 12pts, 10 Finland 11pts.

All in all, it really is on a knife-edge but Scotland know they can do their part by getting a result against Denmark.