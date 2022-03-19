cinch League Two: Kelty held again to dely title procession, Stenhousemuir leave it late

Kelty Hearts manager Kevin Thomson has seen his side draw twice in a row. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Elgin had Rabin Omar sent off for a second bookable offence just shy of the hour-mark but managed to hold out for a fine draw.

Kelty extended their unbeaten run to seven matches, but a sequence of five wins has now been followed by those two stalemates.

Annan Athletic further cemented second place with a 3-0 win at Stirling Albion, for their fourth league victory in a row.

Tommy Goss' second-half double sealed the win, after Aidan Smith had broken the deadlock just before the break.

Third-placed Forfar could not topple strugglers Albion either, for another goalless encounter.

Darren Christie snatched Stenhousemuir a 1-1 draw at Cowdenbeath, hitting the leveller in the third minute of added time.

Fraser Mullen thought his 79th-minute penalty would prove enough for Cowdenbeath, only for Christie to pop up at the death and sneak his side a point.